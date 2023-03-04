Saturday, March 4, 2023
Fijiana buckle against Great Britain

The Fijiana 7s gave away an early lead to lose to Great Britain 26-24 in their opening match of the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana 7s had all the mmomentum in the first half and were able to lead at the break by 10-7 after tries to Reapi Uluinasau and Ana Maria Naimasi with Naimasi converting her own try.

The Northerners kept in touch with a try through Megan Jones who converted her own try.

Naimasi crossed over again early in the second half as Fiji looked to secure their win.

The Northerners shifted gears and ran in three tries to take command through Jasmine Joyce, Rhona Lloyd and Jade Shekells with Jones converting two tries.

Uluinsau scored a late comeback try but it was too little too late.

The Fijiana take on Colombia in their second game at 12.14pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
