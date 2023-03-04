Rayasi scores in Canes narrow win

Fijian Salesi Rayasi scored a try as the Hurricanes edged the Melbourne Rebels 39-33 in Round 2 fixture of the Super Rugby Pacific competition last night.

The Rebels shed the first blood in the match through Captain Brad Wilkin scoring the opening try and Carter Gordon converted in the 4th minute before the Hurricanes regrouped and scored a try from Ardie Savea while Jordie Barrett’s conversion locked the points at 7-all.

Both teams put on a hard battle for almost eight minutes and it was a successful penalty from Barrett that saw the Hurricanes take the lead.

A Rebels lineout was beautifully caught by Rayasi and he passed it right to Billy Proctor who saw an unmarked Savea and he ran right under the post while Barrett converted again.

What went bad to worse was in the 35th minute when the Rebels were reduced to 14 men as try scorer Wilkin was sent to sin bin for dangerous play.

Hurricanes maintained possession and great play from Barrett dummy the Rebels defender and passed it to Josh Moorby to score a try and Barrett converted before they were also reduced to 14 men when the match official flashed a yellow card to Savea for foul play.

The Hurricanes led 24-7 at the break.

The Hurricanes had to play with just 14 players in the second 40 minutes when substitute Tevita Mafileo was sent off (Red Card) for a late shoulder charge.

The Rebels took advantage of the situation and scored through Lachie Anderson and Gordon scored back-to-back tries but Reece Hodge converted once.

The Hurricanes kicked away again with Barrett firing a pass for flying winger Rayasi to dive across in the corner to score a converted try and bring the side back in the game.

The Rebels got their remaining two tries from Richard Hardwick while Savea scored the winner for the Hurricanes in the 78th minute.