Reece scores in Crusaders big win

Fiji-born winger Sevu Reece scored a try in Crusaders win. Photo Courtesy: Radio NZ

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevu Recee scored the opening try in the Crusaders’ huge 52-15 victory over the Highlanders in Round 2 of the Super Rugby Pacific competition yesterday.

After their 31-10 loss to the Chiefs in the opening match last week, the Crusaders put on a much improved and gallant performance to register its first victory away from home last night.

Early in the match, discipline was an issue for the Crusaders as they kept making errors and gave away a penalty to Highlander which Sam Gilbert took for a 3-nil lead just nine minutes into the match.

A set-piece play from Tamaiti Williams and Captain Scott Barrett to Reece saw him lurking inside the 20-meter line as he crashed right under the post to score while Richie Mo’unga converted in the 14th minute.

Both teams contested hard in the next 14 minutes and this time the Highlanders gave a penalty to Crusaders which Mo’unga took to increase their lead before Fergus Burke and Joe Moody scored two back-to-back converted tries for a 24-3 lead at the break.

Crusaders continued their powerful dominance in the second half with converted tries from Mo’unga, David Havili, Codie Taylor and Leicester Fainga’anuku while the Highlanders were later reduced to 14 men when Paripari Parkinson was awarded a sin bin for dangerous play.

The Highlanders tried to make a late comeback in the match with two converted tries from Josh Timu.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
