Saturday, March 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Uruguay dump hapless Fiji

Uruguay upset an error- riddled Fiji side 17-14 beating the Olympic Games gold medalists for the first time at the Vancouver 7s.

Multiple handling errors and a costly yellow card spelt death as the giant killers Uruguay claimed another scalp on the World Rugby Sevens Series.

After early possession to Uruguay, Fiji would turnover possession and a quick tap would send Pilipo Bukayaro flying from inside their 22 metre to score under the sticks with Waisea Nacuqu adding the conversion with just two minutes gone.

A quick and chase from Uruguay after retaining the restart saw no one in the backfield for Fiji with prop forward Baltazar Amaya racing through to score next to the sticks and Guillermo Lijtenstein added the conversion to equalize.

Uruguay retained the kick-off again and scored their second try through Felipe Arcos Perez to put them in front with the conversion missed.

Uruguay led at at the break 12-7.

Fiji was hindered early in the restart when a high tackle had Josua Vakurunabili sin-binned for two minutes.

Uruguay would capitalise and with Fiji a man down, stretch the defence to send Tomas Etcheverry in the corner with the conversion missed.

Josese Batirerega would score a try a minute later with Nacuqu adding the two points to bring them within a converted try.

Uruguay would maintain possession to kick the ball out and secure the win.

Fiji will face Great Britain at 8.42pm tomorrow morning in their final pool game.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Investments critical to Fiji’...

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says investment is critical for...
News

Great tech advances for Fiji: Kamik...

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government’s intentions...
Rugby

Drua players extend contracts

TheSwire Shipping Fijian Drua management has announced that more pl...
Football

Limoki set to feature against Blues...

Solomon Islands attacker Barrie Limoki is set to feature for Nadi i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Investments critical to FijiR...

News
Minister f...

Great tech advances for Fiji: Ka...

News
Acting Pri...

Drua players extend contracts

Rugby
TheSwire S...

Limoki set to feature against Bl...

Football
Solomon Is...

Khan has his hopes high against ...

Football
Newly prom...

FNPF records $8.7b assets

Business
The Fiji N...

Popular News

Nadolo to miss Drua clash

Rugby
Giant NSW ...

Trio named in Solo provisional s...

Football
Suva midfi...

TC Kevin unlikely to pass over l...

News
Category 3...

Chaudhry questions Tarakinikini’...

News
Fiji Labou...

FRCS puts a hold on payment of T...

News
The Fiji R...

Fiji is sorry, Rabuka tells Dr L...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Investments critical to Fiji’s growth: Kamikamica