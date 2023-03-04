Uruguay dump hapless Fiji

Uruguay upset an error- riddled Fiji side 17-14 beating the Olympic Games gold medalists for the first time at the Vancouver 7s.

Multiple handling errors and a costly yellow card spelt death as the giant killers Uruguay claimed another scalp on the World Rugby Sevens Series.

After early possession to Uruguay, Fiji would turnover possession and a quick tap would send Pilipo Bukayaro flying from inside their 22 metre to score under the sticks with Waisea Nacuqu adding the conversion with just two minutes gone.

A quick and chase from Uruguay after retaining the restart saw no one in the backfield for Fiji with prop forward Baltazar Amaya racing through to score next to the sticks and Guillermo Lijtenstein added the conversion to equalize.

Uruguay retained the kick-off again and scored their second try through Felipe Arcos Perez to put them in front with the conversion missed.

Uruguay led at at the break 12-7.

Fiji was hindered early in the restart when a high tackle had Josua Vakurunabili sin-binned for two minutes.

Uruguay would capitalise and with Fiji a man down, stretch the defence to send Tomas Etcheverry in the corner with the conversion missed.

Josese Batirerega would score a try a minute later with Nacuqu adding the two points to bring them within a converted try.

Uruguay would maintain possession to kick the ball out and secure the win.

Fiji will face Great Britain at 8.42pm tomorrow morning in their final pool game.