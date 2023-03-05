Australia knockout Fijiana 7s

The Fijiana 7s Vancouver 7s medal hunt has come to an end after losing to a strong Australia 7s outfit 29-5 in their quarterfinal encounter today.

Australia with early possession and well phased play crossed over for their first try within a minute allowing Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea to score with conversion unsuccessful.

Quick work at the restart saw the ladies in gold crossover for their second try in the third minute through the lanky Maddison Levi with the conversion also missed.

Fiji failed to capitalise with the seldom possession offered, and a handling error gifting Australia a set-piece scrum saw Madison Ashby break to score a third try with seven minutes gone.

Levi would score her second with Teagan Levi converting for a comfortable 22-0 lead at halftime.

Fiji managed to settle allowing Reapi Uluinasau to nip off the back of a scrum to score with 10 minutes gone.

Powerhouse Lily Dick would score again for Australia on the 11th minute with Dominique du Toit converting, as a comeback for the Fijiana now looked impossible.

Fiji will face Great Britain 7s in the fifth to eighth place playoffs at 7.24am tomorrow morning.