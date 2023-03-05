Sunday, March 5, 2023
Buliruarua scores in Bayonne defeat

Flying Fijians centre Eneriko Buliruarua scored a try for Bayonne. Photo Courtesy: CA Brive Rugby

Flying Fijians centre Eneriko Buliruarua scored a try for Bayonne as they went down to a strong Perpignan 34-27 in their French Top 14 match today.

Scottish-born lock Sam Thomson shed the first blood in the match with a try in just eight minutes of the match which Jake McIntyre converted before Bayonne was awarded a penalty and Camille Lopez took successfully to merge the score at 7-3.

The PerpiPerpignanan ensured they kept a strong point pace in the match as they scored back-to-back tries from Ali Crossdale and Lucas Dubois while McIntyre converted both.

It was in the 22nd minute when Buliruarua picked up a loose ball from the Perpignan midfield and crossed to score the first try for Bayonne and Lopez converted.

Minutes later, Bayonne was awarded another penalty which Lopez booted successfully.

In the final minute of the first half, Kelian Galletier scored their third try and McIntyre converted for a 28-13 lead at the break.

Bayonne got their second-half tries from hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld and Orabe while Lopez converted both but it was the last converted try from McIntyre that sealed the win for Perpignan.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
