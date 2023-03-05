Fiji 7s advance to Vancouver 7s quarters

The Fiji 7s team pulled off a strong second half effort to come from behind and beat Great Britain 26-15 in their final pool game at the Vancouver 7s and qualify to the quarterfinal stage today.

The Fiji 7s team trailed 15-7 at half-time as the Northerners denied Fiji any leeway in the first half.

Great Britain points all came in the first half with a hat trick from Tom Williams before Waisea Nacuqu closed up the half with a lone try and conversion.

Fiji dominated in the second half with tries to Iowane Teba, Ponipate Loganimasi and Alusio Vakadranu.

Nacuqu added two more conversions to complete the compliment.