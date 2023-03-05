Sunday, March 5, 2023
Fiji 7s advance to Vancouver 7s quarters

The Fiji 7s team pulled off a strong second half effort to come from behind and beat Great Britain 26-15 in their final pool game at the Vancouver 7s and qualify to the quarterfinal stage today.

The Fiji 7s team trailed 15-7 at half-time as the Northerners denied Fiji any leeway in the first half.

Great Britain points all came in the first half with a hat trick from Tom Williams before Waisea Nacuqu closed up the half with a lone try and conversion.

Fiji dominated in the second half with tries to Iowane Teba, Ponipate Loganimasi and Alusio Vakadranu.

Nacuqu added two more conversions to complete the compliment.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
