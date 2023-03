The Fiji 7s team will face rivals Argentina in the quarterfinal of the Vancouver 7s.

Argentina beat South Africa 12-0 in their final pool game to go undefeated in pool B.

Fiji has finished runners-up in Pool C on the points difference as Great Britain claim top honours.

Fiji last beat Argentina 29-5 in the Cape Town 7s fifth/sixth playoff last year.

The two sides clash at 4.05pm today.