Fijiana 7s to face Australia in quarterfinal

The Fijiana 7s team will face Australia in the quarterfinal after losing to New Zealand 7s 24-7 in their final pool game of the Vancouver 7s.

The Black Fern 7s dominated Fijiana denying them possession for majority of the match.

The All Black 7s did all the hardwork scoring tries through Michaela Blyde, Sarah Hirini and Jazmin Felix-Hotham with Risi Pouri-Lane adding two conversions to race off to a 17-0 lead.

Blyde added another try with Pouri-Lane converting to finish their score tally and defend throughout the second half.

Ana Maria Naimasi managed to score a consolation try for Fiji with Lavena Cavuru converting in the 12th minute.

The Fijiana 7s will face Australia at 11.28am today.