Sunday, March 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Hunters claim Melanesian Bowl

Photo Courtesy: PNG Hunters Facebook

A second half fight back from the PNG Hunters saw them secure the Melanesian Bowl beating the Kaiviti Silktails at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday.

The Silktails controlled the first half well and led at the break 12-4.

The Silktails crossed the line twice through Naisa Toko and Tomasi Seru with Seru converting both tries.

Hunter’s lone first half try came through winger Siki Konden on the 15 minute mark.

Hunters prop forward Junior Rop single handedly dominated the Silktails defence in the second spell and ran in a hat trick of tries in the 56th, 59th and 67th minutes.

Brandon Miva scored the Hunters fifth try of the contest with pivots Jamie Mavako adding two conversions closed off with Trevor Solu who added a third to seal the win.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt to establish Foreign Services ...

Former envoys Isikeli Mataitoga and Mosese Tikoitoga paid a courtes...
Rugby

Buliruarua scores in Bayonne defeat...

Flying Fijians centre Eneriko Buliruarua scored a try for Bayonne a...
Rugby

We were outdone by the law: Byrne

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes they were outdone by the...
Rugby

Australia knockout Fijiana 7s

The Fijiana 7s Vancouver 7s medal hunt has come to an end after los...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt to establish Foreign Servic...

News
Former env...

Buliruarua scores in Bayonne def...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We were outdone by the law: Byrn...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Australia knockout Fijiana 7s

Rugby
The Fijian...

Heavy rain warning continues, as...

News
The Nadi W...

Fijiana 7s to face Australia in ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Popular News

Trio named in Solo provisional s...

Football
Suva midfi...

Initiatives launched in honor of...

News
In honor o...

FNPF records $8.7b assets

Business
The Fiji N...

SMEs contribute 18pc to FijiR...

Business
 Small and...

Ditoka in Rotuma to visit develo...

News
Minister f...

Fiji was strongest Pacific econo...

News
Fiji was t...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt to establish Foreign Services Institute