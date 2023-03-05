Hunters claim Melanesian Bowl

A second half fight back from the PNG Hunters saw them secure the Melanesian Bowl beating the Kaiviti Silktails at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka yesterday.

The Silktails controlled the first half well and led at the break 12-4.

The Silktails crossed the line twice through Naisa Toko and Tomasi Seru with Seru converting both tries.

Hunter’s lone first half try came through winger Siki Konden on the 15 minute mark.

Hunters prop forward Junior Rop single handedly dominated the Silktails defence in the second spell and ran in a hat trick of tries in the 56th, 59th and 67th minutes.

Brandon Miva scored the Hunters fifth try of the contest with pivots Jamie Mavako adding two conversions closed off with Trevor Solu who added a third to seal the win.