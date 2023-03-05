Sunday, March 5, 2023
We were outdone by the law: Byrne

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes they were outdone by the laws allowing the Waratahs to walk away the victors during their Super Rugby Pacific clash yesterday.

Byrne said a number of circumstances that were out of their control had the Swire Shipping sponsored side finish with a depleted front row and 13 men at the end of the match which made the difference in the end.

“There were circumstances, we had props and hookers off the field, it was a challenge,” Byrne said in the post-match interview.

“We go down to 13 men because we have an injured hooker and an injured prop.

“We can’t physically contest the scrum, and we had to go down to 13 men.

“It is an indictment on the game.”

Overall Byrne said he was happy with the way the team approached the game in the first half.

“We had done what we needed to do, and they (Waratahs) knew they had a game.

“Very proud of them.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
