Yellow card seals Fiji 7s fate in Vancouver

The Fiji 7s team has been bundled out of the Vancouver 7s after it suffered a 19-14 loss at the hands of Argentina in the quarterfinal stages.

A yellow card in extra time to new inclusion Alusio Vakadranu sealed Fiji’s fate as the Los Pumas pounced onthe opportunity to score the match winner.

Jerry Tuwai scored drew first blood of the base of a Fiji scrum to slip through the Argentine defence and score under the sticks with Waisea Nacuqu converting with just a minute of play gone.

The lead was short lived as Argentina kept their composure and after a number of worked phases up the field had prop Matias Osadczuk crossover for their first try with Joaquin Pellandini converting to level the scores.

Argentina controlled the tempo of the ball, and forced Fiji to spread with a slight chink in the defence, a break from the Argentina attack allowed Marcos Moneta to score with Pellandini converting for the lead.

The tried hard to level standings but could not break the blue and white wall sending them to half-time trailing 14-7.

Fiji worked hard from their five metre line, and interlocking passing and support play and Manueli Maisamoa over to score with Nacuqu converting from out wide on 11 minutes.

Vakadranu would be shown the yellow card while Fiji was on momentum, resulting in Moneta scoring the winning try to steal the win for Argentina.