Monday, March 6, 2023
Botia scores in La Rochelle’s close win

Photo courtesy: The Daily Telegraph

La Rochelle open-side flanker Levani Botia scored a try to help the side beat PAU 36-32 in their French Top 14 clash yesterday.

The re-assigned forward dominated in his new role and put up a clinical performance including the try in the 19th minute.

La Rochelle led at the break by 17-11 after two tries to Botia and Antoine Hastoy with Hastoy converting both as well as an early penalty.

PAU flyhalf added two penalties with Daniel Ikpefan scoring their lone try of the first half.

PAU began the fight back in the second half with three more tries from Clement Laporte, and a double from Emilien Gailleton.

But four more successful penalties from Hastoy and a converted try from Ulupano Seuteni in the 78th minute sealed the win for the visitors.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
