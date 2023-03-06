Monday, March 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in 7th spot

A try from Perry Baker in extra time saw the United States of America beat Fiji 24-19  in the fifth-place semifinal of the Vancouver 7s at the BC Place today.

After a bronze medal finish last week at the Los Angeles 7s, the Olympic Games gold medalist finish seventh in Vancouver.

USA intended to set their intentions early with Naima Fuala’au scoring in the first minute converted by the veteran Steve Tomasin.

Fiji retaliated with Pilipo Bukayaro finding some space to break through to score on three minutes coupled with the conversion from Waisea Nacuqu leveling the scores.

USA crossed over again for the Eagles retaining the lead through David Still with Tomasin’s conversion away.

Fiji crossed over through Josese Batirerega and with Nacuqu adding another conversion send them to the break with a slender 14-12 lead.

Both teams tried hard to find the clincher in the second half, but the slippery ball denied opportunities.

Tomasin made up for his earlier mistake and after keep ball go through to score and convert giving them a three-point lead with 12 minutes to go.

Fiji scored at the death after USA missed the chance to kick the ball out through Iowane Teba and a missed conversion sent the teams into extra time.

USA denied Fiji any ball and scored through Baker to clinch the win in the third minute of overtime.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

All FNU campuses closed

In view of the current weather conditions, all Fiji National Univer...
Football

Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Lautoka is currently leading the Digicel Fiji Premier League table ...
Rugby

Fijiana to feature in fifth place f...

Fijiana will feature in the fifth place final of the Vancouver 7s a...
Football

Nalaubu remains on top of scorers&#...

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu continues to maintain ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

All FNU campuses closed

News
In view of...

Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Football
Lautoka is...

Fijiana to feature in fifth plac...

Rugby
Fijiana wi...

Nalaubu remains on top of scorer...

Football
National a...

Flash flood, heavy rain warning ...

News
A flash fl...

All schools closed till further ...

News
All school...

Popular News

Cat 3 Cyclone Kevin moves southe...

News
Category 3...

Fiji Airways rolls out ‘Fly Your...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Reece scores in Crusaders big wi...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Fijiana 7s to face Australia in ...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Rewa out to end Suva’s dominance...

Football
Defending ...

Tarakinikini summoned back to Fi...

News
Fiji’s Act...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

All FNU campuses closed