Fiji ends Vancouver campaign in 7th spot

A try from Perry Baker in extra time saw the United States of America beat Fiji 24-19 in the fifth-place semifinal of the Vancouver 7s at the BC Place today.

After a bronze medal finish last week at the Los Angeles 7s, the Olympic Games gold medalist finish seventh in Vancouver.

USA intended to set their intentions early with Naima Fuala’au scoring in the first minute converted by the veteran Steve Tomasin.

Fiji retaliated with Pilipo Bukayaro finding some space to break through to score on three minutes coupled with the conversion from Waisea Nacuqu leveling the scores.

USA crossed over again for the Eagles retaining the lead through David Still with Tomasin’s conversion away.

Fiji crossed over through Josese Batirerega and with Nacuqu adding another conversion send them to the break with a slender 14-12 lead.

Both teams tried hard to find the clincher in the second half, but the slippery ball denied opportunities.

Tomasin made up for his earlier mistake and after keep ball go through to score and convert giving them a three-point lead with 12 minutes to go.

Fiji scored at the death after USA missed the chance to kick the ball out through Iowane Teba and a missed conversion sent the teams into extra time.

USA denied Fiji any ball and scored through Baker to clinch the win in the third minute of overtime.