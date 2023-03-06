Fiji pooled with Vancouver 7s champs

Fiji has been pooled with Vancouver 7s champions Argentina for the upcoming Hong Kong 7s.

The Ben Gollings coached side will also face Samoa and Canada in Pool A.

Pool B has France, Great Britain, Uruguay and host nation Hong Kong.

Pool C has Australia, USA, Spain and Japan while Ireland, New Zealand, Kenya and South Africa make up Pool D.

The Fiji 7s team will return home after a seventh-place finish in Vancouver and a bronze medal at the Los Angeles 7s.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held from 31 March 31 to 2 April at the famous So Kon Po Stadium in Happy Valley.