Fijiana to feature in fifth place final

Fijiana will feature in the fifth place final of the Vancouver 7s after beating Great Britain 28-19 in their semifinal match this morning.

Great Britain shed the first blood just seconds into the match through playmaker Isla Norman Bell and she converted for a 7-0 lead.

Meredani Qoro gave a harsh response scoring two back-to-back tries and Lavena Cavuru converted successfully for a 14-7 lead.

Cavuru broke through Great Britain’s defence and touched right under the sticks just before halftime and Ana Naimasi converted as Fijiana led 19-7 at halftime.

Great Britain bounced back in the second spell with a try from Abbie Brown in the ninth minute which Bell converted before Talei Wilson scored another try for Fiji to extend their lead and Cavuru converted.

Great Britain got the last try late in the match through Heather Cowell.

Fijiana will play host Canada in the fifth place final at 12.25 pm.