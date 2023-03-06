Monday, March 6, 2023
Habosi dots first try in Toulouse loss

Vinaya Habosi scored a try for Racing 92 during their hard fought 39-35 loss to Toulouse in the French Top 14 at the Paris La Defense Arena today.

This was Habosi’s first Top 14 try in his second appearance for the club.

The home-side met the visitors head on only to be let down by missed conversions.

Both sides ran in five tries throughout the match.

Racing 92 tries came through Max Spring, Wenceslas Lauret, Thomas Moukoro, Antoine Glbert and Habosi.

Finn Russell added two penalties and converted only two tries.

The Toulon forwards did the much of the hard work with tries to Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Paul Graou and a double from Dimitri Dellbes.

Toulon flyhalf had a better day with the boot converting four tries and two successful penalties.

Toulon led at the break 26-20.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
