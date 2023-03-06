Monday, March 6, 2023
Uluinasau named Vancouver 7s Impact Player

Reapi Uluinasau has been named the DHL Impact Player of the women’s competition at the Vancouver 7s.

Uluinasau claimed the top spot on the tracker with 86 points accumulating 10 tackles, nine clean breaks, 11 offloads and 27 carries throughout the three day tournament.

Ana Maria Naimasi finished a close second with 85 points including 17 tackles, five breaks, 14 offloads and 25 carries.

Australia pair of  Maddison Levi and captain Charlotte Caslick were placed third and fourth.

Ireland’s Luch Mulhall was locked in fifth place with Black Ferns 7s skipper Sarah Hirini closing up the rankings in sixth.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
