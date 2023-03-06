Monday, March 6, 2023
Uluinisau stars as Fijiana finishes fifth

Nadroga speedster Reapi Uluinisau scored four tries as Fijiana overcame hosts Canada 22-17 to finish fifth in the Vancouver 7s at the BC Place today.

Uluinisau scored the opening try of the match following a set piece play from Ana Maria Naimasi but the conversion failed.

A minute later, Canada responded from the Fijian restart which playmaker Bianca Farella caught and raced to the try line while Olivia Apps converted for a 7-5 lead.

An offload from Captain Rusila Nagasau to Uluinisau, saw her beat the Canadian defenders and score right under the sticks, and this time Naimasi converted for a 12-7 lead in the 5th minute.

A ball loss by the Canadians in the tackle saw Uluinisau pick up and dive in the corner for her hat-trick but the conversion failed.

In the final seconds of the first half, Canada could have scored their second try but Krissy Scurfield threw a forward pass which gave a scrum to Fiji. The Canadians turned the ball over yet they failed to take advantage of the situation.

Fiji led 17-7 at halftime.

Canada came out firing in the second spell and it was Apps that got Canada back in the game with a try as she bulldozed through the Fijian defence but her conversion failed.

A ball turnover by Canadian forwards saw Keyara Wardley race to her breath for their third try and locked the score at 17-17.

Fiji gave away a penalty to Canada and they dropped the ball and a quick tap from the resulting penalty by Lavena Cavuru set up Uluinasau on the flanks and she powered her way to the try-line to snatch the last minute winner.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
