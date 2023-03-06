Vunivalu, Daugunu score in Reds historic win

Suliasi Vunivalu and Filipo Daugunu ran in tries to see the Queensland Reds book their biggest Super Rugby Pacific win ever with a 71-20 win over the Western Force in Melbourne yesterday.

The Reds outscored their opponents with a hefty 10 try to three rout.

Reds scored well worked tries in both the forwards and the backs with tries from Ryan Smith, Jordan Petaia, Harry Wilson, Matt Faessler, Liam Wright, Vunivalu with Josh Flook and Daugunu gathering a brace each.

Reds flyhalf Tom Lyangh added five conversions and a penalty with veteran James O’Connor adding a further four conversions.

The Force were not without their moments managing tries from Zach Kibirige, Folau Fainga’a and Jakcson Pugh with Bryce Hegarty adding a conversion and penalty.