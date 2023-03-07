Tuesday, March 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Players don’t get what they deserve: Tuiloa

Fiji Rugby Interim Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa believes Fiji 7s players feel they are being used by the national system and do not get what they deserved, despite past results.

Tuiloa reflected in a post on social media on what he has observed since he took over the role, that the treatment of Fiji 7s players as second rate has gone on too long and perhaps is now coming to reflect in their performances of late.

“Players feel used,” Tuiloa said.

“Promised something but nothing delivered or done.”

Tuiloa mentioned how he met the wife of dual Olympic Games gold medalist Jerry Tuwai who queried him on a when the $33,000 promised for their new house for them would be given.

“The Land in Tacirua is finalized and in their name, they’re now waiting for the $33k from Government to build their house.

“Players not being paid what they’re worth they might as well be farmers, make millions and be their own bosses then play for Fiji).

“You win an Olympic medal; a Rugby World Cup and your pay remains the same? why?”

Tuiloa added that is one of a few things he would look into immediately while with Fiji Rugby.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

FNPF appoints two new directors

Two new directors have been appointed by the Minister for Finance, ...
News

Naidu heads Fiscal Review Committee...

Prominent Suva Lawyer Richard Naidu will chair a 14-member Fiscal R...
News

Man in custody after fatal accident...

A 39-year-old man is in custody following a motor vehicle accident ...
Sports

Bula boys march in camp for Tri-Nat...

A 23-member national football team marched into camp at the Fiji Fo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FNPF appoints two new directors

Business
Two new di...

Naidu heads Fiscal Review Commit...

News
Prominent ...

Man in custody after fatal accid...

News
A 39-year-...

Bula boys march in camp for Tri-...

Sports
A 23-membe...

Mentorship program for women jou...

News
Women in M...

Sound investments to grow member...

News
The Fiji N...

Popular News

Fijiana survive Colombian assaul...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fijian Drua re-signs five player...

Sports
The Swire ...

Lautoka to face Ba in feature DF...

Football
Leaders La...

Initiatives launched in honor of...

News
In honor o...

5 Silktails’ players join ...

Rugby
Five forme...

Seruiratu, Naupoto to lead Stand...

News
Opposition...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

FNPF appoints two new directors