Players don’t get what they deserve: Tuiloa

Fiji Rugby Interim Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa believes Fiji 7s players feel they are being used by the national system and do not get what they deserved, despite past results.

Tuiloa reflected in a post on social media on what he has observed since he took over the role, that the treatment of Fiji 7s players as second rate has gone on too long and perhaps is now coming to reflect in their performances of late.

“Players feel used,” Tuiloa said.

“Promised something but nothing delivered or done.”

Tuiloa mentioned how he met the wife of dual Olympic Games gold medalist Jerry Tuwai who queried him on a when the $33,000 promised for their new house for them would be given.

“The Land in Tacirua is finalized and in their name, they’re now waiting for the $33k from Government to build their house.

“Players not being paid what they’re worth they might as well be farmers, make millions and be their own bosses then play for Fiji).

“You win an Olympic medal; a Rugby World Cup and your pay remains the same? why?”

Tuiloa added that is one of a few things he would look into immediately while with Fiji Rugby.