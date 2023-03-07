Vancouver outing was disappointing: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings admits their Vancouver 7s outing was a disappointing one as the side did not expect to finish in seventh place.

With the aim to finish the Series in top four, Gollings said the team knew they had fallen short.

“The tournament itself was disappointing and it was not the standard that we had wanted to set,” Gollings said.

Gollings said after a good tournament in Los Angeles, they were let down by lack of good defence in Vancouver.

“The disappointment was in our defence.

“We had a good read last week despite the loss to Argentina.

“We wanted to build on all that this week, but frustratingly we didn’t.

Gollings added it would be a key work on heading into the Hong Kong 7s later this month.