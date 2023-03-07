Tuesday, March 7, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Vancouver outing was disappointing: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings admits their Vancouver 7s outing was a disappointing one as the side did not expect to finish in seventh place.

With the aim to finish the Series in top four, Gollings said the team knew they had fallen short.

“The tournament itself was disappointing and it was not the standard that we had wanted to set,” Gollings said.

Gollings said after a good tournament in Los Angeles, they were let down by lack of good defence in Vancouver.

“The disappointment was in our defence.

“We had a good read last week despite the loss to Argentina.

“We wanted to build on all that this week, but frustratingly we didn’t.

Gollings added it would be a key work on heading into the Hong Kong 7s later this month.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Talacolo, Sauturaga to rejoin 7s sq...

Fiji 7s players Joseva Talacolo and Filipe Sauturaga are set to ret...
News

Debt, migration of workers a challe...

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says a major challenge ...
News

Schools to remain closed

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that all schools throughout...
Rugby

Fiji pooled with Vancouver 7s champ...

Fiji has been pooled with Vancouver 7s champions Argentina for the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Talacolo, Sauturaga to rejoin 7s...

Rugby
Fiji 7s pl...

Debt, migration of workers a cha...

News
Minister f...

Schools to remain closed

News
The Minist...

Fiji pooled with Vancouver 7s ch...

Rugby
Fiji has b...

Lautoka to face Ba in feature DF...

Football
Leaders La...

Creed III hits hard with $100m B...

Entertainment
The direct...

Popular News

Harry and Meghan invited to coro...

Entertainment
Prince Har...

Chaudhry questions Tarakinikini’...

News
Fiji Labou...

Take weather advisory seriously:...

News
The Nation...

We need to better our kick-off: ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Ca...

Govt to establish Foreign Servic...

News
Former env...

Fiji FA launches women’s league ...

Football
The Fiji F...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Talacolo, Sauturaga to rejoin 7s squad