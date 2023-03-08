Drua to play with and for ’16th’ man

After two rounds away from home, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they are looking forward to playing with and for their ‘16th’ man (the Fijian people) when they face the Crusaders in Lautoka on Saturday.

Byrne said the atmosphere was electric last season when they hosted two matches and they are excited about their first home match of the season.

“We experienced it last year, and we will do so again this year,” Byrne said.

“It is electric playing in front of the home fans, and we look forward to playing in front of our 16th man.”

“It would also help us to have some fans cheer us on as we take on the Super Rugby champions and from our perspective, a great opportunity for the boys to challenge themselves against the best in the competition.”

The Drua host the Crusaders at Churchill Park at 3.30pm.