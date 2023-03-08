Wednesday, March 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji drawn in tough Marist 7s pool

The national men’s 7s team is drawn in a tough pool for next week’s 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji 1 is in Pool in Pool I with Serua 7s champions Uluinakau and Police White.

Coach Ben Gollings will use the tournament to test players and combinations before naming his team to the upcoming Hong Kong 7s.

Local champions Police Blue are also in a pool of death in Pool K where they have been drawn with Army Red and Marist.

Raiwasa Taveuni is drawn in Pool J with Tabadamu and Lami Cavaliers.

Pool L is another tough pool which features Wardens Gold, Army Green and Dominions Brothers.

The lone overseas team, New Caledonia is in Pool D with Tacilevu, Lavidi Brothers and Plantation Island Resort.

The pools were drawn at the Paradise Beverages boardroom in Walu Bay, Suva today.

The pools are as follows:

Main Competition: Pool A– Vomo Island, Veiqaravi Nadroga/Navosa 1, ANCF Waidina and Lavena Redz, Pool B– Vadravadra Rugby, Lomavata Navurevure, Nasaucoko Warriors and Soqobitu Rugby, Pool C– Bula Brothers 1, Malolo Island Resort, Nukusa Seafarers and McDonalds Vueticakau, Pool D– Tacilevu Rugby, Lavidi Brothers, New Caledonia and Plantation Island Resort, Pool E– DXC Barbarians, Viria Blues Rugby, Ratu Filise and Icon Qauia Rugby, Pool F– Mana Magician, Fresh’et Navy, Veiqaravi Nadroga/Navosa 2 and Navala Rugby, Pool G– USP Rugby, SGC-Teidamu Rugby, Ravuka Sharks and Nawaka, Pool H– Bula Brothers 2, St Peter Navakawau, Duibana Rugby and Savuiqali Rugby, Pool I– Fiji 1, Kombat Uluinakau and Police White, Pool J– Post Fiji EMS Tabadamu, Raiwasa Taveuni and Chill Bar Lami Cavaliers, Pool K– Police Blue, Army Red and Marist, Pool L– Army Green, Dominion Brothers and Wardens Gold.

Women’s: Pool A– Army, FPTL Nasinu and USP, Pool B– Police, Tagimocia Ranadi and Fire, Pool C– Seahawks, Savusavu and Marist, Pool D– Striders, Seahawks 2 and Baby Lami Steelers.

U18-U21: Pool A– Dominion Brothers, RKS Old Boys and Delasui, Pool B– Bula Brothers, Droavuni Babas and Seekadah Babas, Pool C– Waitabu, Marist and Saweni Brothers, Pool D– Navakawau, Ralagi Youth and Ravuka Sharks, Pool E– Savusavu,Navala and Natabua, Pool F– Vueticakau, Vunidawa Reds and Saqani Brothers.

Fellow Fijians: Central Brothers, Lautoka Maroons, Nadi Prataps and Rosy Heart Selects Fellow Fijians.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Nand to replace Bainimarama in Parl...

Sachida Nand will replace former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama ...
Sports

Fijian Drua re-signs five backline ...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has re-signed five backline players ...
News

RBF selected for Research Prize

The Reserve Bank (RBF) has been selected as one of the recipients o...
Rugby

Body shaming forced Rasolea to give...

Newly signed Fijiana Drua forward Siteri Rasolea has opened up abou...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nand to replace Bainimarama in P...

News
Sachida Na...

Fijian Drua re-signs five backli...

Sports
The Swire ...

RBF selected for Research Prize

News
The Reserv...

Body shaming forced Rasolea to g...

Rugby
Newly sign...

We need to control spending: Pro...

News
Minister f...

New EIB Regional Office

Gallery

Popular News

Young Prasad eyes FIFA badge

Sports
Young Fiji...

Harry and Meghan asked to vacate...

Entertainment
The Duke a...

Fijiana in strong Hong Kong 7s p...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Khan has his hopes high against ...

Football
Newly prom...

9 Police officers charged for se...

News
The Office...

RBF selected for Research Prize

News
The Reserv...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Nand to replace Bainimarama in Parliament