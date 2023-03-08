Fiji drawn in tough Marist 7s pool

The national men’s 7s team is drawn in a tough pool for next week’s 47th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji 1 is in Pool in Pool I with Serua 7s champions Uluinakau and Police White.

Coach Ben Gollings will use the tournament to test players and combinations before naming his team to the upcoming Hong Kong 7s.

Local champions Police Blue are also in a pool of death in Pool K where they have been drawn with Army Red and Marist.

Raiwasa Taveuni is drawn in Pool J with Tabadamu and Lami Cavaliers.

Pool L is another tough pool which features Wardens Gold, Army Green and Dominions Brothers.

The lone overseas team, New Caledonia is in Pool D with Tacilevu, Lavidi Brothers and Plantation Island Resort.

The pools were drawn at the Paradise Beverages boardroom in Walu Bay, Suva today.

The pools are as follows:

Main Competition: Pool A– Vomo Island, Veiqaravi Nadroga/Navosa 1, ANCF Waidina and Lavena Redz, Pool B– Vadravadra Rugby, Lomavata Navurevure, Nasaucoko Warriors and Soqobitu Rugby, Pool C– Bula Brothers 1, Malolo Island Resort, Nukusa Seafarers and McDonalds Vueticakau, Pool D– Tacilevu Rugby, Lavidi Brothers, New Caledonia and Plantation Island Resort, Pool E– DXC Barbarians, Viria Blues Rugby, Ratu Filise and Icon Qauia Rugby, Pool F– Mana Magician, Fresh’et Navy, Veiqaravi Nadroga/Navosa 2 and Navala Rugby, Pool G– USP Rugby, SGC-Teidamu Rugby, Ravuka Sharks and Nawaka, Pool H– Bula Brothers 2, St Peter Navakawau, Duibana Rugby and Savuiqali Rugby, Pool I– Fiji 1, Kombat Uluinakau and Police White, Pool J– Post Fiji EMS Tabadamu, Raiwasa Taveuni and Chill Bar Lami Cavaliers, Pool K– Police Blue, Army Red and Marist, Pool L– Army Green, Dominion Brothers and Wardens Gold.

Women’s: Pool A– Army, FPTL Nasinu and USP, Pool B– Police, Tagimocia Ranadi and Fire, Pool C– Seahawks, Savusavu and Marist, Pool D– Striders, Seahawks 2 and Baby Lami Steelers.

U18-U21: Pool A– Dominion Brothers, RKS Old Boys and Delasui, Pool B– Bula Brothers, Droavuni Babas and Seekadah Babas, Pool C– Waitabu, Marist and Saweni Brothers, Pool D– Navakawau, Ralagi Youth and Ravuka Sharks, Pool E– Savusavu,Navala and Natabua, Pool F– Vueticakau, Vunidawa Reds and Saqani Brothers.

Fellow Fijians: Central Brothers, Lautoka Maroons, Nadi Prataps and Rosy Heart Selects Fellow Fijians.