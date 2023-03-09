Dawai set for first start against Chiefs

Fijian Waikato winger Mosese Dawai is set to make his first-ever start for the Highlanders in their clash against the Chiefs in the third Round of the Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

Highlanders Head Coach Clarke Dermody revealed on their website that Highlanders’ most capped player, Aaron Smith is ready to make his return.

Jonah Lowe and Sam Gilbert’s injuries have opened up the opportunity for Dawai to start in the best 15 while Argentinian Martin Bogado also starts for the second time.

Players not available due to injury are Marty Banks (groin), Sam Gilbert (shoulder), Scott Gregory (knee), Vili Koroi (knee), Jonah Lowe (concussion), Marino Mikaele-Tu’u (ribs), Jona Nareki (foot), Jeff Thwaites (back), Will Tucker (groin).

The Highlanders vs Chiefs match kicks off at 7:05 pm at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

Chiefs: Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, John Ryan, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Sam Cane (co-c), Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber (co-c), Damian McKenzie, Etene Nani-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Alex Nankivell, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Samipeni Finau, Pita Gus Sowakula, Cortez Ratima, Josh Ioane, Daniel Rona.

Highlanders: Ethan de Groot, Rhys Marshall, Jermaine Ainsley, Paripari Parkinson, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, James Lentjes (c), Hugh Renton, Aaron Smith, Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu, Martin Bogado, Freddie Burns.

Reserves: Leni Apisai, Ayden Johnstone, Saula Mau, Fabian Holland, Sean Withy, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Fetuli Paea, Connor Garden-Bachop.