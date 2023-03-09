One game at a time for Nawaqanitawase

Wallaby and NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is taking each game at a time in the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Waratahs is determined to add more thrust to their game after their bonus point win over the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua last weekend..

Nawaqanitawase admits Brumbies spoiled them in their opening-round but said he is taking it one game at a time.

“There was a lot of hype and build around (the first game) but each week is different and we had to move on,” Nawaqanitawase told rugby.com.au.

“If you keep holding on, it’ll play at your mind and you won’t be able to play the footy you want to. For us, it’s about focusing on the next job and what we can do.”

“I think definitely (the experience will make us better), not to build ourselves up too much and stay level-headed. If you control and do what we plan to do, we can be a force against those top teams.”

Nawaqanitawase also shared his excitement after his meeting with the new Wallabies defensive coach Brett Hodgson, in the hope to secure his place in the national set-up.

“I was just telling him how crazy it is I used to watch him back in the day. I grew up watching the (Wests) Tigers so I’d head down to Leichhardt to watch him play so it’s pretty funny. It was just a friendly chat…They bring a new feel so they’re learning us and we’re learning them so it’s nice to connect.”

Nawaqanitawase has experienced a rapid 12-month rise, no longer fighting for a spot in the Waratahs’ best 23 while he has eyed to go against South Africa in July’s opening Test match.