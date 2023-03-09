Thursday, March 9, 2023
Fijian duo ready for Drua clash

Photo Courtesy: Radio NZ/Planet Rugby

Fiji-born prop George Bower and nippy winger Sevu Reece have been named in the Crusaders’ starting line-up to take on the Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 on Saturday.

The two players have been very consistent with the Crusaders and will be a key asset in the team against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Reece will face the Flying Fijians sledgehammer Eroni Sau on the left wing while Bower will contest against injury returning Meli Tuni and Jone Koroiduadua in this Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific encounter.

Crusaders Assistant Coach Scott Hansen said they are excited about “an awesome opportunity to play the Fijian Drua here at home”.

“Some boys will be making their debut, and others will be playing their first game for the Crusaders for a while. We’re excited for all those boys and their families,” Hansen told the club’s website.

“[The Fijian Drua] have a real skill set, they’ve got a true belief in open running rugby, and they’ll make some decisions from areas of the field that possibly other teams wouldn’t around their attack.”

Captain Scott Barrett will make his 100th appearance in the Crusaders jersey.

The Crusaders will battle the Drua at 3.35 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Crusaders: Joe Moody, Quentin MacDonald, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett (c), Sam Whitelock, Sione Havili Talitui, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Fergus Blake, Macca Springer, David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki.

Reserves: Ioane Moannu, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Seb Calder, Zach Gallagher, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Dallas McLeod.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
News

ODPP sanctions charges against Bainimarama and Qiliho