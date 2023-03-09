Lock Mayanavanua signs with Northampton Saints

Flying Fijians and Lyon OU lock forward Temo Mayanavanua has signed with Northampton Saints of ahead of the 2023/24 Premiership season.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons at Lyon OU and racked up 55 appearances so far across the Top14 and European competitions.

Mayanavanua, who clocks in at 6’6” and 120kgs, has scored two tries for Lyon and previously had a three-season stint with Northland in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship.

“Temo is a big, athletic lock who also boasts that high skill level we look for, coming from the Fijian international environment,” Saints’ Director of Rugby, Phil Dowson said in a statement.

“Speaking to him I’ve been really impressed by his desire to improve, as well as the journey he has been on and the self-awareness he has about his own game.”

“We think we can get plenty more out of him as well, and he wants to continue to get better and better. We’ve had some great Fijian guys in our group in recent years, who not only contribute on the pitch for Saints but are really valuable members of the squad off it as well – and I am sure Temo will be the same.”

Mayanavanua is also the nephew of former Fiji 7s captain Osea Kolinisau, who led Fiji to their first Olympic gold medal in Rio in 2016.

Born in Bau, Mayanavanua captained Fiji Under-20 in 2017 before making his senior international debut against Georgia in 2020 – he has racked up nine Test caps so far for the Flying Fijians and scored on his uncapped debut against the Barbarians.

“I am very excited to sign for Northampton Saints and head over to play in the Gallagher Premiership – one of the best leagues in the world,” Mayanavanua said.

“I have watched Northampton from afar for a while now, and I love how the team plays – looking to keep the ball alive at all times. It’s an exciting squad with a lot of young players, so I can’t wait to get into the mix at Saints, try to learn more and improve as much as I can.”

The tempo of the Premiership is something that really excites Mayanavanua and is expected to bring some physicality to the Saint.

“I first heard about the Club from some of my Fiji teammates in camp. Of course, there are always nerves when you move to a new country and new competition, but they all had a lot of great things to say about the Saints, and they are players I trust and look up to which helped me make my decision.”

“I have enjoyed chatting to the coaches about their vision for the future, and the Club has a proven track record of helping players to get better. I’ve learned a lot over the last two years in France, particularly around playing in a more physical competition – coming to Europe from New Zealand, it is a completely different ball game.”