Milne returns from suspension against Panthers

Fiji Bati centre Taane Milne will make his return from six weeks suspension for the South Sydney Rabbitohs against defending champions Penrith Panthers on the Round 2 NRL match day.

Milne, who was out of Fiji’s campaign at the Rugby League World Cup in England last year, missed out in the opening round of the NRL last week despite copping a six-game ban in his final match of 2022.

Milne was slapped with a lengthy suspension for his reckless high tackle on Panthers youPanther’spencer Leniu.

The Fijian centre makes his return to the match today and will start from the reserves in the number 21 jumper.

Meanwhile, young Bati Sunia Turuva retains his spot in the Panthers squad today.

The Rabbitohs will face Panthers at 8 pm at NSW Penrith.

The teams:

Rabbitohs: Latrell Mitchell, Alex Johnston, Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham, Izaac Thompson, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Damien Cook, Tom Burgess, Keaon Koloamatangi, Michael Chee Kam, Cameron Murray.

Reserves: Blake Taaffe, Jed Cartwright, Davvy Moale, Shaq Mitchell, Tallis Duncan, Taane Milne.

Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Sunia Turuva, Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Moses Leota, Mitch Kenny, James Fisher-Harris, Luke Garner, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.

Reserves: Soni Luke, Matt Eisenhuth, Spencer Leniu, Jaeman Salmon, Zac Hosking, Lindsay Smith.