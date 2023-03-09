Sau debut for Drua, injured trio return

Uncompromising Flying Fijians winger Eroni Sau will make his Super Rugby Pacific debut with the Fijian Drua against the Crusaders in Round 3 on Saturday.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has named a strong line-up as Meli Derenalagi returns from injury from the impact bench and a potential debut for fly-half Kemu Valetini.

A left winger, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, Sau was a ‘original member’ of the Drua in its early inception days in the NRC that won Australia’s National Rugby Championship title in 2018.

Byrne said the sledgehammer brings with him top-level experience to the Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, having played for the Flying Fijians and Edinburgh in Europe.

The front row for the big match against the defending champions includes young Meli Tuni at tight head, who also returns after a long-term injury and Jone Koroiduadua partners him at loosehead prop, also making a return after missing out last week.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will continue to captain the team.

Hard-running Elia Canakaivata will start as the number 8 loose forward while Frank Lomani will start at halfback and Teti Tela flyhalf and centre Apisalome Vota returns to the starting line-up to slot in as inside centre this week.

Drua will meet the Crusaders at 3.35 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Drua: Meli Tuni, Tevita Ikanivere (C), Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Eroni Sau, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Kalaveti Ravouvou