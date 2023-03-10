Friday, March 10, 2023
Crusaders to be ruthless: Byrne

Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne expects the defending champions of the Super Rugby Pacific the Crusaders will never be an easy team to play, and will be no different tomorrow.

Byrne said he watched the Crusaders bounce back to clinical 52-15 win against the Highlanders last week after losing their opening round to the Chiefs and knows they will be firing out this weekend.

“We don’t expect the Crusaders to be other than what they have been for the last 10 years,” Byrne said.

“They will be ruthless.

“We have to start strong and come in with that mentality as well as be in it physically from the start.

“Our goal is to start strong and keep it.”

The Crusaders and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua game will kick-off at Churchill Park 3.35pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
