Fourth place a positive sign: Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes the side is still on the right track on their hunt for the Olympic Games after retaining their fourth placed standing on the World Rugby Sevens Series after the latest leg.

Gollings said qualifying to the Olympic Games remained the top mission for the side.

“It was a positive that we kept the top four position that we gained after the Los Angeles 7s,” Gollings said.

“But it was very tight in a number of areas.

Gollings said he was also happy with the performance of his debutants, Ponipate Loganimasi, Anasa Qaranivalu, Rokoua Rasaku and Alusia Vakadranu despite the little things.

“They did really well, and that will add a lot of depth to our squad.”

The Fiji 7s team will now turn to the Marist 7s tournament, where Gollings expects to reshape and test his squad against some of the best 7s teams on the local circuit.

The Fiji 7s team is in Pool I with Kombat Uluinakau and Police White at the Marist 7s.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
