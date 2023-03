Fiji-born Bath Rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga will miss the next three Rounds of Premiership rugby games.

Bath Rugby Head of Medical Services Rory Murray confirmed in a statement on the website that Cokanasiga injured his knee and ankle in their narrow 13-15 loss to the Bristol Bears a fortnight ago.

Murray said they are expecting Cokanasiga to return in four weeks.

Meanwhile, Bath will face Northampton Saints at 7:45 am tomorrow.