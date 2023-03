West Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau will get his first start for his new outfit this week against the Newcastle Knights.

The three-time Premiership winner who came off the bench in last week’s 22-10 loss to the Gold Coast Titans has been banked on to start.

Fijian pair in brothers Jacob and Daniel Saifiti will both start at prop for the Knights.

The Tigers host the Knights at Leichhardt Oval at 5.05pm this Sunday.