Phone call hooks Wiliame

A phone call from Warriors Head Coach Andrew Webster was enough to inspire Fiji Bati centre Brayden Wiliame to return to the National Rugby League.

Wiliame said he had lost his spark to continue in the Premiership and had looked overseas to continue playing.

“I thought my time in the NRL was done and dusted… I didn’t have the ambition to come back at that point in time,” Wiliame told NRL.com.

“It was only after having a chat to Webby about where he sees the team going and how I could fit into it that I sort of got the competitive juices flowing again.

“It was one of those opportunities where I knew I’d whack myself if I didn’t take it up.

Wiliame, is now the first choice left for the Warriors, and played a key role in the opening-round 20-12 win over the Newcastle Knights, setting up a try and carrying the ball for 150 metres.

Williame has also been named in the starting lineup in tomorrow’s clash against the Sydney Roosters.