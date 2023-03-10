Friday, March 10, 2023
Tavatavanawai Mataele to face-off

Fijian flyers Timoci Tavatavanawai and Manasa Mataele will face off when the Western Force host Moana Pasifika this weekend.

Both wingers have been in top form for their respective clubs and retain their starting positions for a third consecutive round.

The Force come into the match with a first-round 34-27 win over the Melbourne Rebels before being demolished by the Reds 71-20 last week.

Moana has yet to notch a win this season losing 36-34 to the Fijian Drua in round one and 52-29 last Saturday to the Chiefs.

The two sides clash on Sunday at HBF Park in Perth at 11pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Maan Meri Jaan’