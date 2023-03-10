Friday, March 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tuiloa’s term expires, remains on FRU Board

Interim Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa’s term has expired but will remain on the Fiji Rugby Board.

Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake confirmed that Tuiloa’s tenure as interim Chief Executive ended on Friday March 3rd but would remain on the board.

Sources report that Tuiloa had been asked to step down after a rant on social media on the recent performances of the Fiji and Fijiana 7s team during the World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

The post has since been removed.

Meanwhile, the Board has elected Tawake as its Executive Chairman, a function which Chairman Commodore Tawake will discharge without any remuneration whilst in the process of appointing the CEO.

Tawake will take up the position on Monday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Ma...

American actor and pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to feature in s...
News

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vuniv...

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been installed as the Turaga Bale Na ...
Rugby

Phone call hooks Wiliame

A phone call from Warriors Head Coach Andrew Webster was enough to ...
Football

Leewai wants Lions to be fast and o...

Labasa coach Johan Leewai says they need to play fast and organised...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jonas collaborates with King in ...

Entertainment
American a...

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vu...

News
Ratu Epeni...

Phone call hooks Wiliame

Rugby
A phone ca...

Leewai wants Lions to be fast an...

Football
Labasa coa...

Strict bail for Bainimarama and ...

News
Former Pri...

Injured Cokanasiga out for three...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Popular News

Drua players extend contracts

Rugby
TheSwire S...

Forestry facilitated highest exp...

News
Acting Pri...

Habosi dots first try in Toulous...

Rugby
Vinaya Hab...

Fijian duo ready for Drua clash

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Power of one vote mattered: Rabu...

News
Prime Mini...

Harry and Meghan invited to coro...

Entertainment
Prince Har...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Maan Meri Jaan’