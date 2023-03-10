Tuiloa’s term expires, remains on FRU Board

Interim Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa’s term has expired but will remain on the Fiji Rugby Board.

Fiji Rugby Chairman Commodore Humphrey Tawake confirmed that Tuiloa’s tenure as interim Chief Executive ended on Friday March 3rd but would remain on the board.

Sources report that Tuiloa had been asked to step down after a rant on social media on the recent performances of the Fiji and Fijiana 7s team during the World Rugby Sevens Series Los Angeles and Vancouver 7s.

The post has since been removed.

Meanwhile, the Board has elected Tawake as its Executive Chairman, a function which Chairman Commodore Tawake will discharge without any remuneration whilst in the process of appointing the CEO.

Tawake will take up the position on Monday.