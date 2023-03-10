Friday, March 10, 2023
Turuva strong in Panthers win

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva put on a strong performance to help his side secure a 16-10 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs second round Telstra Premeirship clash yesterday.

The young flyer although did not cross the try line, added five tackle breaks with a strong running performance raking in 361 metres last night.

Turuva also put on a tight defensive shift with nine first up tackles.

Defending champions Penrith scored three tries in the contest through Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago and Brian To’om with Crichton adding a conversion closed up by a penalty from pivot Nathan Cleary.

Rabbitohs managed two tries through Alex Johnston and Isaiah Tass with Latrell Mitchell adding one conversion.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
