Warren-Vosayaco to make his Force debut

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, who shares Fijian heritage will make his Western Force debut against Moana Pasifika in Round 3 of Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

Warren-Vosayaco will start at backrower in place of captain Michael Wells, who is unavailable due to a concussion.

The former NSW Waratahs flanker impressed at the start of the season with Western Sydney Two Blues, helping them upset the NSW side during a 40-minute trial in February before featuring for the Waratahs A side just over a fortnight ago.

With Wells and lock Jeremy Williams both ruled out as a result of failed HIA, Force coach Simon Cron was forced to ‘pull the trigger’, signing the former Sunwolves backrower on an injury cover deal.

“We’ve been tracking Rahboni for the last six weeks and as soon as Jeremy Williams and Michael Wells both HIA’d we had to pull the trigger so we were talking with his agent for a while now,” Cron told reporters.

“Rahboni, what a legend! I called him and he said ‘when do you need me?’ and I said ‘I could do with you hoping on a flight this afternoon’ and he’s an hour and a half from the airport and drove straight there to jump on a plane.”

“What a great human to come fill that void on an injury cover contract.”

Western Force will take on Moana Pasifika at 9pm at the HBF Park in Australia.

Force: Tom Robertson, Folau Fainga’a, Santiago Medrano, Felix Kalapu, Jeremy Thrush, Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Ian Prior, Bryce Hegarty, Toni Pulu, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Manasa Mataele, Chase Tiatia

Reserves: Tom Horton, Angus Wagner, Siosifa Amone, Ryan McCauley, Jackson Pugh, Ian Prior, Nikilao Foliaki, George Poolman