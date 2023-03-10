Friday, March 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Warren-Vosayaco to make his Force debut

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco to make his Western Force debut. Photo Courtesy: NSW Waratahs

Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, who shares Fijian heritage will make his Western Force debut against Moana Pasifika in Round 3 of Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

Warren-Vosayaco will start at backrower in place of captain Michael Wells, who is unavailable due to a concussion.

The former NSW Waratahs flanker impressed at the start of the season with Western Sydney Two Blues, helping them upset the NSW side during a 40-minute trial in February before featuring for the Waratahs A side just over a fortnight ago.

With Wells and lock Jeremy Williams both ruled out as a result of failed HIA, Force coach Simon Cron was forced to ‘pull the trigger’, signing the former Sunwolves backrower on an injury cover deal.

“We’ve been tracking Rahboni for the last six weeks and as soon as Jeremy Williams and Michael Wells both HIA’d we had to pull the trigger so we were talking with his agent for a while now,” Cron told reporters.

“Rahboni, what a legend! I called him and he said ‘when do you need me?’ and I said ‘I could do with you hoping on a flight this afternoon’ and he’s an hour and a half from the airport and drove straight there to jump on a plane.”

“What a great human to come fill that void on an injury cover contract.”

Western Force will take on Moana Pasifika at 9pm at the HBF Park in Australia.

Force: Tom Robertson, Folau Fainga’a, Santiago Medrano, Felix Kalapu, Jeremy Thrush, Tim Anstee, Ollie Callan, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Ian Prior, Bryce Hegarty, Toni Pulu, Hamish Stewart, Bayley Kuenzle, Manasa Mataele, Chase Tiatia

Reserves: Tom Horton, Angus Wagner, Siosifa Amone, Ryan McCauley, Jackson Pugh, Ian Prior, Nikilao Foliaki, George Poolman

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Ma...

American actor and pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to feature in s...
News

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vuniv...

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been installed as the Turaga Bale Na ...
Rugby

Phone call hooks Wiliame

A phone call from Warriors Head Coach Andrew Webster was enough to ...
Football

Leewai wants Lions to be fast and o...

Labasa coach Johan Leewai says they need to play fast and organised...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jonas collaborates with King in ...

Entertainment
American a...

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vu...

News
Ratu Epeni...

Phone call hooks Wiliame

Rugby
A phone ca...

Leewai wants Lions to be fast an...

Football
Labasa coa...

Strict bail for Bainimarama and ...

News
Former Pri...

Tuiloa’s term expires, rem...

Rugby
Interim Ch...

Popular News

Naidu heads Fiscal Review Commit...

News
Prominent ...

Nalaubu stars, Blues outclass Na...

Football
National s...

Uruguay dump hapless Fiji

Rugby
Uruguay up...

Drua players extend contracts

Rugby
TheSwire S...

Botia scores in La Rochelle̵...

Rugby
La Rochell...

Actress Padukone to present at t...

Entertainment
Bollywood ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Maan Meri Jaan’