Dawai scores in Highlanders’ big loss

Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai scored the lone try for the Highlanders in their 28-7 defeat to the Chiefs in the third Round of the Super Rugby Pacific yesterday.

The Chiefs dominated the entire first half with an 8-nil lead at half-time following a try from Etene Nani-Seturo try in the 6th minute and a penalty from Damian McKenzie in the 25th minute.

The Chiefs continued to conquer in the second half with McKenzie booting his second penalty before the Highlanders were reduced to 14 players when Shannon Frizell entered the sin bin for foul play.

The Chiefs took advantage of the situation and scored two back-to-back tries from Shaun Stevenson and Samipeni Finau, McKenzie failed to convert both before they were also reduced to 14 players when Cane copped a yellow card.

This opened up an opportunity for the Highlanders and it was Dawai, who took the ball away from the scrum and ran to his breath to score under the post which Freddie Burns converted but the Chiefs got their last try from Stevenson and McKenzie converted it this time.