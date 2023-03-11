Nate eyes good season with Fijiana Drua

After leading the Fijiana XVs at the World Cup in New Zealand last year, Asinate Serevi is keenly looking forward to a good outing with the Fijiana Drua in Super W this season.

The 27-year-old, who is the younger daughter of 7s legend Waisale Serevi said whilst it was hard leaving her job and family back in the United States of America, she is in Fiji with a mind-set and goal of achieving more and exceling in her career.

The Gau native, who plays as a lock, also revealed that she wants to create her own legacy in rugby and not ride on the success of the Serevi name.

“My dad achieved a lot in his playing and coaching career and most definitely he is my role model and idol and I give equal credit to my mother as well. She has been a real source of strength and inspiration for me.”

“She worked in the Army, a male dominated workforce and she worked very hard in her role with the military and also did her very best to raise me and my other two siblings and at the same time supporting my dad in both his playing and coaching career.”

“After playing in the World Cup, I thought why not give it a try with the Fijiana Drua girls in Super W because after all they are the champions and what they achieved in just their first season in the competition is just amazingly remarkable and something every girl and woman in the country should be proud of.”

“It was never about the money but I did have to make some sacrifices to get here.”

“I first had to complete my studies and find a decent work to support my parents before taking up rugby fulltime. Education is very important and I would urge all aspiring rugby players to focus first on education as there is always life after rugby and with proper qualifications, we can definitely keep things balanced up.”

“I was working in the health sector in the US as an emergency department staff and as much as I miss my job and my family, I wake up each day with the aim and focus to do something better and I believe joining the Fijiana Drua was a calling for me and I am ready to step up to the challenge and prove my worth in the Drua jumper.”

Serevi adds that though the team has lost many good players to overseas clubs, there is still so much talent and potential in the team.

“I am really happy for the girls that have left for contracts overseas. This pathway is all about growing and entering the professional phase and I am sure the girls will gain a lot of exposure and return to national duties with a lot of experience and a professionalism.”

“Last year all the girls were unknown and became stars during the competition and the same can happen this season with the new girls. It’s all about getting the exposure on the big stage and giving your very best on the field for the club and the country.”