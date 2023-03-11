Saturday, March 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sivo scores doube in Eels narrow loss

Photo Courtesy: Stadium Astro 

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a brace of tries for the Parramatta Eels as they down narrowly 30-26 to a strong Cronulla Sharks in an NRL fixture yesterday.

Former Fiji Bati veteran Reagan Campbell-Gillard scored the opening try of the match for the Eels in the 3rd minute from a J’maine Hopgood perfect flick pass and Mitchell Moses converted.

Two minutes later, after a one-to-one pass set piece play by Josh Hodgson and Clint Gutherson moved the ball on to Dylan Brown and he found an unmarked Blake, who set up Sivo to power away for the second try but Moses failed to convert.

The Sharks hit back in the 15th minute with two tries, each from Briton Nikora and William Kennedy and Kennedy converted both.

It was Moses who brought the Eels back in the game with a try but the Sharks again responded with their third converted try from Kennedy.

Sharks led18-14 at half time.

The Eels started the match quickly again in the second spell with another try from Sivo after he intercepted a ball from the Sharks’ half and raced under the post while Moses converted but their joy was cut short when Kennedy scored his third hat trick of converted tries for the Sharks.

The Eels got their last converted try from Moses but Ronaldo Mulitalo scored a converted try to seal the win for the Sharks.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Drua snatches late historic win at ...

Debutant Kemu Valetini's penalty right at the death saw the Swire S...
News

Tikoduadua responds to Naupoto̵...

Minister for Home Affairs & Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua has res...
Sports

10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL

A 10-man Nadi outfit overcame Labasa 1-0 in Round 3 of the Digicel ...
Rugby

Dawai scores in Highlanders’ ...

Fiji-born winger Mosese Dawai scored the lone try for the Highlande...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Drua snatches late historic win ...

Rugby
Debutant K...

Tikoduadua responds to Naupoto&#...

News
Minister f...

10-man Nadi beats Labasa in DFPL...

Sports
A 10-man N...

Dawai scores in Highlanders̵...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

EIB to invest in hydropower proj...

News
As the Eur...

Stop direct interventions, Naupo...

News
Opposition...

Popular News

One game at a time for Nawaqanit...

Rugby
Wallaby an...

Tikoduadua responds to Naupoto&#...

News
Minister f...

Fiji 7s draw Argentina in quarte...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Players need to deliver their be...

Football
Tavua coac...

Fijian duo ready for Drua clash

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Drua snatches late historic win ...

Rugby
Debutant K...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Drua snatches late historic win at home