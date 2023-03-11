Sivo scores doube in Eels narrow loss

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a brace of tries for the Parramatta Eels as they down narrowly 30-26 to a strong Cronulla Sharks in an NRL fixture yesterday.

Former Fiji Bati veteran Reagan Campbell-Gillard scored the opening try of the match for the Eels in the 3rd minute from a J’maine Hopgood perfect flick pass and Mitchell Moses converted.

Two minutes later, after a one-to-one pass set piece play by Josh Hodgson and Clint Gutherson moved the ball on to Dylan Brown and he found an unmarked Blake, who set up Sivo to power away for the second try but Moses failed to convert.

The Sharks hit back in the 15th minute with two tries, each from Briton Nikora and William Kennedy and Kennedy converted both.

It was Moses who brought the Eels back in the game with a try but the Sharks again responded with their third converted try from Kennedy.

Sharks led18-14 at half time.

The Eels started the match quickly again in the second spell with another try from Sivo after he intercepted a ball from the Sharks’ half and raced under the post while Moses converted but their joy was cut short when Kennedy scored his third hat trick of converted tries for the Sharks.

The Eels got their last converted try from Moses but Ronaldo Mulitalo scored a converted try to seal the win for the Sharks.