Drua will look for consistency: Robertson

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says the Fijian Drua’s shock 25-24 win over them would boost their Super Rugby Pacific campaign and believes they will look to build from there.

Robertson said the challenge for the Drua is to continue their momentum.

“They will be looking for consistency and next week will be a really big game for them to back up that up,” Robertson told FijiLive.

“There are areas of the game they will have to work on just like we have.”

“But when they play their Fijian style, and they have got that good energy and when they are brave, they are hard to beat.”

Robertson said the inclusion of the Drua and Moana Pasifika bought life to the competition.

“They are very unique, and to play a game like that is so unique in world sport and in our competition, it is something we needed, and we learnt a lot.”