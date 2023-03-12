Fijian Drua moves up to fifth spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has climbed to fifth place on the Super Rugby Pacific standings after three rounds of competition.

The Mick Byrne coached side moved three places up on the table after a bonus point 25-24 win over the defending champions Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Drua hold 10 points, only five points shy of table leaders Chiefs who sit on 15 points.

The Crusaders slipped to eighth place after their second loss in three rounds.

The Drua will take on the Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Sunday.