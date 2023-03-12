Sunday, March 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian Drua moves up to fifth spot

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has climbed to fifth place on the Super Rugby Pacific standings after three rounds of competition.

The Mick Byrne coached side moved three places up on the table after a bonus point 25-24 win over the defending champions Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Drua hold 10 points, only five points shy of table leaders Chiefs who sit on 15 points.

The Crusaders slipped to eighth place after their second loss in three rounds.

The Drua will take on the Reds at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next Sunday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s firs...

Midfielder Kalaveti Sivoi scored a brace of goals to help Nadroga o...
News

We take DRR champion’s role serious...

The Government of Fiji takes its role of being a champion of Disast...
News

Recent appointments are questionabl...

Opposition spokesperson for Education, Premila Kumar claims the rec...
News

18 lives lost to accidents so far

Eighteen lives have already been lost this year due to motor vehicl...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s f...

Football
Midfielder...

We take DRR champion’s role seri...

News
The Govern...

Recent appointments are question...

News
Opposition...

18 lives lost to accidents so fa...

News
Eighteen l...

Kikau puts on strong show in Sto...

Rugby
Canterbury...

Sotutu dots in Blues win over Ra...

Rugby
Hoskins So...

Popular News

Lautoka tops DFPL standing

Football
Lautoka is...

Power of one vote mattered: Rabu...

News
Prime Mini...

One game at a time for Nawaqanit...

Rugby
Wallaby an...

Tuiloa’s term expires, rem...

Rugby
Interim Ch...

EIB opens regional office in Suv...

Business
The Europe...

All FNU campuses closed

News
In view of...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s first DFPL win