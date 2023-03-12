Kikau puts on strong show in Storm upset

Canterbury Bulldogs new signee Viliame Kikau put on a standout performance leading his side to upset the Melbourne Storm 26-12 in their National Rugby League Premiership clash at AAMI Park in Melbourne yesterday.

The Bulldogs outmuscled the Storm racing in five tries to the Storm’s late second half two tries.

The Dogs scored tries on either side of the half Jacob Preston, Josh Addo-Carr, Jake Averillo and a brace to Jacob Kiraz with Matt Burton adding three conversions.

The hosts managed two tries through Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Jahrome Hughes with Nick Meaney converting both tries.

Storm centre Tonumaipea copped a yellow card in the first half for a technicality with Kikau also on the receiving end at 76 minutes for a similar infringement.