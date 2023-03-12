PM congratulates Drua for historic win

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated the Fijian Drua for their historic Super Rugby Pacific win beating champions, Crusaders, 25-24 at Churchill Park in Lautoka yesterday.

Rabuka and his wife Suluweti were among the thousands of enthusiastic Fiji rugby fans who cheered the team on until the final whistle in the Shop N Save, Drua’s first home game of the year.

Rabuka was very impressed with the team’s performance, at the same time, wished the Swire Shipping sponsored Drua side well in their upcoming matches.

“On behalf of Fiji, well done and congratulations boys,” he said.