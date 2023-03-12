Sotutu dots in Blues win over Rayasi’s Canes

Hoskins Sotutu who shares links to Fiji scored a try in Blues 25-19 victory over Salesi Rayasi’s Hurricanes in Round 3 of the Super Rugby Pacific yesterday.

A reckless play from Hurricanes awarded a penalty to the Blues and Stephen Perofeta slotted the ball between the posts.

Both teams tussled hard and it was Patrick Tuipulotu, who scored the opening try in the match for the Blues which Perofeta converted to take the 10-nil lead.

In the 25th minute, match official Nic Berry called for an injury break to let the medical team check on try scorer Tuipulotu near the 22-meter mark.

The Hurricanes regrouped which saw Du’Plessis KirifI receive an offload from Captain Dan Coles and he quickly shifted it to Tyrel Lomax, who crashed over to score their first try but Jordie Barrett failed to convert before Perofeta missed a crucial penalty for the Blues.

The Hurricanes were reduced to 14 men when Fijian Isaia Walker-Leawere was sent to the sin bin as he came over the ruck illegally and knocked the ball in the 32nd minute, Blues took advantage and Caleb Clarke scored their second try but the conversion attempt missed.

An error by Rayasi saw the Blues surge downfield and Mark Telea sneaked the ball past Number eight, Sotutu as he crashed over to plant the ball on the try line and Perofeta converted for a 22-5 lead at the break.

The Hurricanes fought hard in the second spell Cameron Roigard was able to snipe his way into the 22 and found Rayasi in support with a pop off the deck, and the winger burst away to score and Barrett converted before the Canes were reduced to 14 players after Cameron Suafoa was sent to the sin bin for foul play.

The Hurricanes got their remaining try from Josh Moorby and Barrett converted while Perofeta added the final penalty for the Blues to seal the win.