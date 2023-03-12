Sunday, March 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

We can’t blame the weather: Reece

Fiji-born Crusaders winger Sevu Reece says they cannot blame the weather for their 25-24 Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 25-24 loss to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday.

The All Blacks rep said the Drua deserved the win and he expects to see more from the Fijian club.

“It’s unfair to blame the weather, the Drua showed up to play and they played their hearts out,” Reece said after the game.

“It’s great to see a team like the Drua in the competition, freshens the game and definitely look forward to seeing more.”

Reece added playing in front of his countrymen and a jam-packed crowd never disappointed, and he was thankful to the supporters for supporting the game.

“We have some of the best fans, and it’s just great to see them come in numbers to support the game we all love.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We had enough All Blacks to do the ...

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says they had enough All Black...
Football

Rewa comes from behind to hold Navu...

Defending champions Rewa came from behind and held a gutsy Navua ou...
Football

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s firs...

Midfielder Kalaveti Sivoi scored a brace of goals to help Nadroga o...
News

We take DRR champion’s role serious...

The Government of Fiji takes its role of being a champion of Disast...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We had enough All Blacks to do t...

Rugby
Crusaders ...

Rewa comes from behind to hold N...

Football
Defending ...

Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s f...

Football
Midfielder...

We take DRR champion’s role seri...

News
The Govern...

Recent appointments are question...

News
Opposition...

18 lives lost to accidents so fa...

News
Eighteen l...

Popular News

Bainimarama, Qiliho case stood d...

News
The Suva’s...

We had enough All Blacks to do t...

Rugby
Crusaders ...

Vancouver outing was disappointi...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Body shaming forced Rasolea to g...

Rugby
Newly sign...

Skipper proud of team, thanks fa...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Returning Vota is Drua’s l...

Rugby
Centre Api...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We had enough All Blacks to do the job: Robertson