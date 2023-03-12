We can’t blame the weather: Reece

Fiji-born Crusaders winger Sevu Reece says they cannot blame the weather for their 25-24 Super Rugby Pacific Round 3 25-24 loss to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Lautoka on Saturday.

The All Blacks rep said the Drua deserved the win and he expects to see more from the Fijian club.

“It’s unfair to blame the weather, the Drua showed up to play and they played their hearts out,” Reece said after the game.

“It’s great to see a team like the Drua in the competition, freshens the game and definitely look forward to seeing more.”

Reece added playing in front of his countrymen and a jam-packed crowd never disappointed, and he was thankful to the supporters for supporting the game.

“We have some of the best fans, and it’s just great to see them come in numbers to support the game we all love.”