We had enough All Blacks to do the job: Robertson

Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson says they had enough All Blacks in the team to get the job done in their 25-24 loss to the Fijian Drua and were let down by their own execution.

Robertson said although they introduced three debutants, the Crusaders also fielded seasoned All Blacks players in George Bower, Sevu Reece, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, David Havili and Braydon Ennor, and still fell short.

“We had enough All Blacks players out there to get the job done, and we couldn’t quite do that,” Robertson said.

“Our execution let us down, we are extremely disappointed, we had to be a lot better than that to win that game.

“We probably had a chance to win it, but we just couldn’t break away from an extremely brave Drua side and they were in it the whole game.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
