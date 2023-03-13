Drua to focus on scrum, discipline

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will focus on scrum and team discipline ahead of their clash against the Queensland Reds in Round 4 of the Super Rugby Pacific this weekend.

Head Coach Mick Byrne said they are anticipating a tough challenge from the Reds and the Drua need to be ready for that.

“There was no question mark, all the energy that we’re bringing. There are a couple of technical things that the boys will pick up and work with. The way they were around the field, that’s the energy you want,” he said.

“Scrummaging is very important and you need your props to deliver around the field. I thought that boy stepped up today.”

“Last year, we were warming up and the boys were like looking out the other end of the field and we learned from that, that’s the young men who are experiencing things for the first time. And that’s what happened to that experience. You grow from this year, while we respected, we went overboard.”

Skipper Tevita Ikanivere also said discipline will play a vital role for the side in order to defend well against the Reds.

“There is a lot of learning in the scrums, some details we missed and the discipline let the Crusaders come back. We have to defend our village better. We got three more tries against us today. We have to be better with it and go back to the drawing board.”

“Beginning of the scrum, we had some technical issues at the front rows, hips out and we’ll go back to the drawing board and try fixing.”

“I think Samu and Tuqiri did a good job when they came on to square them up and push straight. Once we got our scrums right, we saw Joseva score a try.”

The Drua will take on the Queensland Reds on Sunday.